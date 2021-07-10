Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0215 on Top Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $65.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.37 or 0.00394998 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

