Gravity (GZRO) Trading Down 67.6% This Week

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Gravity has a market cap of $46,473.91 and $26.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded 67.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gravity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00115749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00161869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,512.68 or 0.99898407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00944725 BTC.

About Gravity

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gravity’s official website is gzro.net

Buying and Selling Gravity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.