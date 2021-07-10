GravityCoin (GXX) Price Tops $0.0047 on Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $28,087.33 and $2.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00115150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00161826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,678.08 or 1.00131792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.98 or 0.00945410 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,965,548 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

