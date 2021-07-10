Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of Guess’ worth $15,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 5,684.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GES shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001 over the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GES opened at $24.91 on Friday. Guess’, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess’ had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is -642.86%.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

