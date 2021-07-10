Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,215 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Cognex by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 33.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 142.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.54. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

