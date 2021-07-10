Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 5,277 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

