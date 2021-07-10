Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 62,195 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 233.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,195 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,336,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 622,376 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,829,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,174,000 after purchasing an additional 275,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

BDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.