Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 1,215 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Cognex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Cognex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $86.58 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

