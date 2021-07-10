Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 62,195 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 233.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,195 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,469,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 397,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

