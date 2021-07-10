Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 87,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $16.11 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

