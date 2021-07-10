Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after acquiring an additional 604,340 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $8,034,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,179,000 after acquiring an additional 323,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after acquiring an additional 274,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SJI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of SJI opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

