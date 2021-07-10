Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hexcel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.