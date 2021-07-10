Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 113.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 57,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $178.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $126.19 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.20.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

