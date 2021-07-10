Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 97,880 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,666. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.57. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -253.24 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

