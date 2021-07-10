Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 867.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 47,866 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 46,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 994,440 shares of company stock valued at $70,766,834. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.59. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,283.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

