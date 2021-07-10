Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Avanos Medical worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNS opened at $36.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

