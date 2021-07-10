Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,138 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 106.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $62.06 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

