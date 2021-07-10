Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,138 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after buying an additional 94,346 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after buying an additional 46,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 106.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $62.06 and a one year high of $118.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

