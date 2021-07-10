Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 153.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Veritiv worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,939,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,321,000 after purchasing an additional 86,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $967.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.