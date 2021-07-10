Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,961,000 after purchasing an additional 352,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hexcel by 77.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $169,027,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Hexcel by 10.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,068,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,839,000 after purchasing an additional 295,785 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of HXL opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.41. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

