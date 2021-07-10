Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,001 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,637 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 8.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.84. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.