Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NBH. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 39,107 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 85,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 959.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

NBH stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

