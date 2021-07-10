Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 18,795 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,795 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after buying an additional 10,243,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,989,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 652.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,753,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $305,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $263,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,239 shares of company stock worth $4,668,697. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $31.05 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.