Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 18,795 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 652.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Dropbox by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 95,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 60,430 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,239 shares of company stock worth $4,668,697. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of DBX opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

