Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 2,619 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,406,000 after buying an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,115,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,596,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,244 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 34,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

