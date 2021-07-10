Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 66,072 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,072 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,067 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ING shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

