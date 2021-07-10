Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,537 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $64.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

