Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,875,000 after acquiring an additional 417,197 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $46,906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after acquiring an additional 117,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 562,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Inovalon by 64.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after buying an additional 242,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INOV shares. TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

