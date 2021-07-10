Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 187.95 ($2.46). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 186.20 ($2.43), with a volume of 312,844 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £396.36 million and a PE ratio of -11.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

In other Gulf Keystone Petroleum news, insider Jon Harris bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($67,023.78).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

