GXChain (GXC) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $31.03 million and $5.68 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000129 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000497 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,387,728 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

