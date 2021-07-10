HackenAI Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42,302.00 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One HackenAI coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00115124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00161743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,625.99 or 0.99953903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.19 or 0.00942867 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

