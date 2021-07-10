HAPI (HAPI) Price Reaches $46.09 on Exchanges

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. HAPI has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $1.29 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can now be bought for $46.09 or 0.00137834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HAPI has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HAPI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.53 or 0.00859916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005275 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 231,621 coins and its circulating supply is 180,223 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.