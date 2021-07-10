HARD Protocol Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45.26 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00045259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00116164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00162005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,636.95 or 0.99844444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.02 or 0.00932114 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,250,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.