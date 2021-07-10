Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,824.86 ($23.84).

Several research firms recently weighed in on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Numis Securities cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

LON HL opened at GBX 1,653.50 ($21.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,657.82. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company has a market capitalization of £7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 24.07.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.