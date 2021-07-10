Harley-Davidson’s (HOG) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of HOG traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,479,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.31. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.