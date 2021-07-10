Hathor (HTR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.64 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $77.37 million and $2.64 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00115393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00161635 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,781.02 or 1.00123228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.60 or 0.00953186 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

