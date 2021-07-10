Head to Head Review: Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) versus Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) and Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Clipper Realty pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Properties of America pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clipper Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Retail Properties of America has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Clipper Realty and Retail Properties of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -6.43% -6.98% -0.64% Retail Properties of America -0.71% -0.19% -0.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clipper Realty and Retail Properties of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $122.85 million 1.03 -$4.91 million $0.38 20.82 Retail Properties of America $430.04 million 5.79 $14.57 million $0.84 13.80

Retail Properties of America has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Retail Properties of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clipper Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Properties of America has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Clipper Realty and Retail Properties of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 0 3 0 3.00 Retail Properties of America 0 5 0 0 2.00

Clipper Realty presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 55.92%. Retail Properties of America has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential downside of 15.16%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Retail Properties of America.

Summary

Retail Properties of America beats Clipper Realty on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.