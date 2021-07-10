Head-To-Head Review: LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) versus Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LDK Solar and Kopin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kopin $40.13 million 16.79 -$4.41 million ($0.05) -147.60

LDK Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kopin.

Risk and Volatility

LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, meaning that its stock price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for LDK Solar and Kopin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Kopin 0 1 1 0 2.50

Kopin has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 59.35%. Given Kopin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kopin is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Profitability

This table compares LDK Solar and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A Kopin -11.30% -8.76% -5.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.1% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kopin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kopin beats LDK Solar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LDK Solar Company Profile

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

