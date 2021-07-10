Head-To-Head Review: Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) vs. MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A MP Materials N/A 5.56% 3.75%

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and MP Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group $44.61 billion 2.41 $9.77 billion $7.70 11.17 MP Materials $134.31 million 46.86 -$21.83 million $0.22 167.55

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than MP Materials. Rio Tinto Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rio Tinto Group and MP Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 2 5 8 0 2.40 MP Materials 0 2 5 0 2.71

Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus price target of $112.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.25%. MP Materials has a consensus price target of $39.07, suggesting a potential upside of 6.00%. Given Rio Tinto Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rio Tinto Group is more favorable than MP Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Rio Tinto Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MP Materials beats Rio Tinto Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

