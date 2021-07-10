Head-To-Head Survey: SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) vs. NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SkyWater Technology and NVE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.83%. Given SkyWater Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than NVE.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SkyWater Technology and NVE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $140.44 million 6.96 -$20.62 million N/A N/A NVE $21.37 million 17.24 $11.69 million N/A N/A

NVE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SkyWater Technology.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology N/A N/A N/A NVE 54.74% 15.87% 15.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of NVE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NVE beats SkyWater Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for industrial Internet of Things market. In addition, it engages in the research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

