Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 159.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,830 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of Heartland Express worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 121,512 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 48.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 37.2% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTLD. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of HTLD opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $22.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

