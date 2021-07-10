HedgeTrade Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $350.36 million and approximately $14,087.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004732 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000494 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00033394 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001153 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051708 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001255 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005227 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

