Hegic Price Tops $0.0735 on Major Exchanges (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, Hegic has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0735 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $41.56 million and $907,283.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.85 or 0.00878997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044769 BTC.

About Hegic

HEGIC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

