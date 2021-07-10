Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $501.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will announce sales of $501.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $495.79 million to $506.70 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $530.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $215.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.58.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,910,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

