Helical (LON:HLCL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 444 ($5.80). Helical shares last traded at GBX 443.50 ($5.79), with a volume of 89,430 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Helical in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of £541.51 million and a P/E ratio of 30.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 438.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Helical’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

