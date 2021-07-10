Helix Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, Helix has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $139,266.26 and approximately $36.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00024556 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003273 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001625 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001188 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,306,424 coins and its circulating supply is 34,180,595 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

