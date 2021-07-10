Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Cap Achieves $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.13 or 0.00392922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008392 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000561 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000045 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

