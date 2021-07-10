Helpico (HELP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,923.08

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 26% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. Helpico has a total market cap of $1,923.08 and $365.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helpico has traded 688.3% higher against the US dollar. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00115860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00161813 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,637.53 or 1.00032618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.91 or 0.00945420 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

