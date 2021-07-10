Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,904,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 39,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,746,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

DE stock traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.48. 1,325,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,566. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.89. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

