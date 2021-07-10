Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $13.02 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,510.37. The stock had a trading volume of 931,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,386.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,545.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

